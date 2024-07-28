Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.