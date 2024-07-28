Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Masco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.45. 3,007,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.