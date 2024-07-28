Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,789,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

