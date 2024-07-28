Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $122.38 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.79918624 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $122,533,173.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

