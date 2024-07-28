Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

