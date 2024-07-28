Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 17,005 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,234. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

