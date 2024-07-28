Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,360 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Flex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $32.01. 4,862,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.