Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,121 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 4,307,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

