Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. 1,957,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

