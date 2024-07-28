Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 467,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,476. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.
Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal
In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
