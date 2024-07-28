Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $6,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 467,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,476. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

