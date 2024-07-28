Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $876,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. 633,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,647. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

