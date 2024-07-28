Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,576,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,983 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 562,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $85,814,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MORN traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.31. The company had a trading volume of 140,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,464. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $330.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

