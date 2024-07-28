Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,530,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.