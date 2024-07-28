Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 21,154 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 513.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 844,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

