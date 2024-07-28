Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,016 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

