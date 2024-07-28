Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 862.0 days.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32. Magellan Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.40.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.