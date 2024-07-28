Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 862.0 days.
Shares of Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at C$6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32. Magellan Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$6.40.
