Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Shares Down 14.3%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Magazine Luiza Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.
About Magazine Luiza
Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magazine Luiza
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.