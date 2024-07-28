Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.96.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,908,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Comcast by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 8,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

