LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,864 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.