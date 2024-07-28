LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.