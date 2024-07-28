LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 932,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,337,000 after buying an additional 305,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $164,679,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,435,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

