LRI Investments LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $9.73 on Friday, reaching $480.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average of $455.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

