LRI Investments LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Insperity by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $1,956,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $101.85. 195,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,616. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

