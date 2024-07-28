LRI Investments LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after buying an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,901,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 89.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,064,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

