LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,441 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 771,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,043,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 54,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,795,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after buying an additional 166,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 3,064,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

