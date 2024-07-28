LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 681 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. 1,736,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,077. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

