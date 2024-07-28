LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 627 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

