LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 537 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.2 %

INGR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.21. 278,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,796. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

About Ingredion



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

