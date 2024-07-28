LRI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,098 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $63.62. 158,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.