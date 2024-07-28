LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,130. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

