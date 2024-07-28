LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 52.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $303,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PSA traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,555. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $314.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.65 and its 200 day moving average is $282.51.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

