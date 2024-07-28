LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 9,686,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

