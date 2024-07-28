LRI Investments LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 378,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,796. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $106.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ASGN

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.