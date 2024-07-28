LRI Investments LLC Invests $44,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.1 %

MAS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

