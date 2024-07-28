LRI Investments LLC Invests $353,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 206,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,626,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,235 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

