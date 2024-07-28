LRI Investments LLC Invests $241,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,352. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $121.63.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

