LRI Investments LLC Invests $197,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $47.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,750.18. 10,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,753.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,734.39. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.