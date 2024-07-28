LRI Investments LLC Invests $175,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after buying an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 57.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,130. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

