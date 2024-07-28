LRI Investments LLC Invests $168,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $2,388,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.94. 99,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,752. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

