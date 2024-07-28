LRI Investments LLC Invests $150,000 in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $85.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.