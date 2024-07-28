LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 645 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

