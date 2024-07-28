LRI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,283 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

ALLE stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.77. 1,089,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

