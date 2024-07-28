LRI Investments LLC Buys New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $87.96. 1,333,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

Get Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.