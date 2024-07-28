LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,990 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $22,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,312,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

