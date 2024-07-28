LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.91. 368,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

