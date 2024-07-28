LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MLM stock traded up $18.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $565.62. 379,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,027. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.62.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
