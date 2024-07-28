LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Owen LaRue LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 467,698 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.09. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

