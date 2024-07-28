LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $17.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.65.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

