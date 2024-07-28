Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
Shares of LOWLF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Lowell Farms has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lowell Farms
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.