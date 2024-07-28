LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.18 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

